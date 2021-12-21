Fauci Has Ominous Message for the Unvaccinated: Omicron ‘Is Going to Find You’

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that “the virus is going to find you” when addressing unvaccinated Americans on Tuesday during a discussion on MSNBC about the Omicron variant.

During an interview with guest host Alicia Menendez on The Beat, the chief White House medical advisor was asked about the prospect of facing the new variant for those who are both vaccinated and have received a booster shot. Menendez asked Fauci what those Americans might expect to see as the Omicron has taking over as the country’s dominant variant.

“Certainly, you have a considerable degree of protection,” said Fauci. “We know now from studies that have already been done, with more to come, if you are vaccinated without a boost, you have a diminution in the protection to Omicron when you talk about the level of antibodies. But that is very nicely reconstituted with a boost. So you can feel reasonably comfortable, but all things being equal, you will not get seriously ill if you get infected.”

Fauci added that he foresees an abundance of “breakthrough infections,” but he also noted that those who are both vaccinated and boosted should enjoy a considerable degree of protection from serious illness. He was then asked by Menendez about the Omicron variant with relation to those who are not vaccinated. His projection was much more grim:

Well, they’re going to be very vulnerable. That’s why I worry about the people who refuse to get vaccinated. When you’re dealing with any SARS-CoV-2 or Covid-19 virus, it’s a problem. When you’re dealing with one that spreads so rapidly and you are unvaccinated, the virus is going to find you.

Fauci added, “And I know there are going to be a lot of people who may get minimal symptomatology. But there are a lot of people that are going to get seriously ill if you are unvaccinated, and that’s the reason, why despite the recalcitrance on the part of so many people to get vaccinated, we continue to encourage them, particularly in the context of this new variant to please get vaccinated.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

