Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on PBS NewsHour Friday and addressed the pushback he’s gotten from the White House in the past week.

One anonymous White House official sent out a statement to news outlets that went after his credibility. As the Washington Post reported:

A White House official released a statement saying that “several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things” and included a lengthy list of the scientist’s comments from early in the outbreak.

Peter Navarro put out an op-ed directly going after Fauci — though the White House claimed Navarro went rogue and didn’t go through the normal White House clearance process.

Earlier this week Fauci said the attacks have been “a bit bizarre” and that “if you talk to reasonable people in the White House, they realize that was a major mistake on their part, because it doesn’t do anything but reflect poorly on them.”

On PBS Friday, Judy Woodruff asked Fauci about his relationship with the White House and whether they’re trying to discredit him.

Fauci said, “The White House in general is not trying to, certainly the president is not, I certainly believe that Mark Meadows is not. What happened with Peter Navarro and that editorial — I can’t even comment on that, it just is beyond my comprehension why he did that.”

“But I do not believe that the White House is trying to discredit me. No, I don’t.”

Woodruff asked, “Do you think there are individuals in the White House who are?”

“Well, I already mentioned one,” Fauci said.

“Do you think you have the full backing and support of the White House, from the president on down?” Woodruff followed up.

“I do. I do. I believe I do. I spoke to the president about that, I believe I do,” Fauci answered.

You can watch above, via PBS.

