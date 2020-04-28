Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN Tuesday that he has been told that everyone who needs a test will be able to get one by the end of next month at the earliest.

Jake Tapper asked Fauci, “The federal government is helping statements add 6 to 8 million tests a month. I believe you would like that number to be closer to 12 million tests a month, right?”

Fauci told Tapper, “Right. Well, what we’re doing right now, it’s very clear from the guidelines that came out, the blueprint for testing clearly indicates something that we really have to do. There has to be a partnership between the federal government and the states. The federal government has to provide strategic guidance as well as technical assistance.”

He acknowledged there’s been a problem of “tests getting to the people who need them or are there tests out there that are not connecting the dots… If that’s not happening, if we’re not connecting those dots, we need to help them do that. We can’t just leave them on their own on the one hand, and the federal government can’t do it by itself on the other hand.”

At one point, Tapper directly asked Fauci, “When will it all be up to speed? When will everybody who needs a test be able to get one?”

Fauci responded:

“Everyone who needs a test, according to the way we’re approaching the identification, isolation, contact tracing, keeping the country safe and healthy, hopefully we should see that as we get towards the end of may, the beginning of June. Jake, that’s what I’m being told by the people who are responsible for the testing. I take them for their word. If that doesn’t happen, I’m going to go to them and say what happened here, why didn’t it happen, and how can we fix it?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

