The 2020 Election has come to an end, and as President Donald Trump continues to challenge the results in the aftermath of his defeat, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked to respond to the president’s threat to try and get him fired.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director gave a broad-range interview to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, stressing the continued importance of mask-wearing and voicing confidence in Pfizer’s development of a coronavirus vaccine. Eventually, Mitchell brought up one of the last campaign rallies Trump had before November 3rd, where the president responded to “fire Fauci” chants by telling the crowd “let me wait until after the election.”

“Do you have any concerns that he may be pressuring [National Institutes of Health director] Francis Collins in the near future to try to fire you?” Mitchell asked.

“I hope not,” Fauci responded. “I don’t think that would be helpful to the common goal of all of us, no matter who you are, regardless of administration. We all want this pandemic to end. My entire activity, every minute of my life right now is devoted to trying to end this pandemic, so I would hope that I’m allowed to continue to do that because I think I do it well. I’ve been doing it for many, many years, and I’ve done it under many different circumstances including six administrations.”

Fauci went on by saying he attended the latest White House coronavirus task force meeting, which he described as productive and focused on continued vaccine development.

