Fauci Returns to Fox, Cavuto Confronts Him Over ‘I Represent Science’ Remarks: Are You Saying Your Critics ‘Don’t Have a Clue?’

Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto confronted Anthony Fauci over comments he made about his critics this weekend, pointing to the health expert’s claim that he represents science.

“Things change and science changes, to your point. But in answering some of the criticism that you’ve received, you said, ‘I represent science,'” Cavuto said on Friday’s edition of Coast to Coast. “So are you saying there that your critics do not and that they don’t have a clue? Can you clarify that?”

Fauci addressed the backlash he has faced throughout the pandemic during an interview with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, saying that his detractors are “criticizing science — because I represent science.”

“That’s dangerous. To me, that’s more dangerous than the slings and the arrows that get thrown at me,” he added. “And if you damage science, you are doing something very detrimental to society long after I leave.”

While speaking to Cavuto, Fauci insisted his comments were not pejorative and that he is capable of taking criticism.

“If you look at what I’m talking about, Neil, the only thing I’m saying is that it’s important for people to get vaccinated because as a scientist and a physician, and a public health person — I mean, it’s very, very clear the extraordinary benefit of vaccine to protect you against infection, to protect you against severe disease, hospitalization, and death,” Fauci continued. “We also know that masks work.”

He went on to point out that since the onset of the pandemic, several studies have determined that masks work, as they help block the virus from reaching one’s mouth and nose.

“And when I say that, all I’m doing is talking science. So when you’re coming at me with bullets and slings, I mean, what is it that you’re criticizing? You’re criticizing what I’m saying, and what I’m saying is public health-based and science-based,” Fauci continued.

“So that’s what I meant when I said I represent scientific principles. And for people starting to criticize that, you have to come to the conclusion that they’re criticizing the scientific principles. That’s what I meant. I wasn’t being pejorative against anyone.”

The infectious disease expert later confirmed that there has been no change in his relationship with President Joe Biden, who continues to stand by him.

