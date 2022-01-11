Fauci Scolds Senator Citing Project Veritas Leaked Emails: It ‘Pains Me’ to Tell the American People How ‘Absolutely Incorrect You Are’

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s hearing before the Senate Health Committee went further off the rails as he and Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) sparred over the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) alleged link to the emergence of the coronavirus.

Shortly after Fauci’s explosive rematch with Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Marshall was called upon to speak, and promptly told Fauci “you’ve lost your reputation. The American people don’t trust the words coming out of your mouth.” Fauci countered that Marshall’s comments are “a real distortion of the reality” of his efforts to promote the CDC’s health recommendations, though Marshall reiterated “you are hurting the team right now.”

From there, Marshall invoked a Project Veritas report based on leaked emails which push the notion Fauci lied in previous testimony that the NIH never funded gain of function research in partnership with EcoHealth Alliance. Marshall read through the emails as he accused Fauci of breaking the gain of function moratorium with the NIH’s funding grants, and he eventually arrived at three questions:

Why did you tell the committee that your agency has never funded gain of function research? Why did your agency award this grant despite it being rejected by DARPA due to its concerns about violating the moratorium that was in place? And finally, will you commit today to release all records fully un-redacted ,by the end of this week so Congress and the American people can know the truth about NIH’s role and the or engines origins of Covid-19?

“Senator, it really pains me to have to point out to the American public how absolutely incorrect you are,” Fauci responded. He said the DARPA grant cited by Project Veritas was “distorted,” then he added “We have never seen that grant, and we have never funded that grant. So once again, you are completely and unequivocally incorrect.”

Marshall reacted by saying his social media accounts would post the supporting documents behind the allegation, which prompted Fauci to ask him “you’re backing down on this?” This led to the two of them sparring over the legal definitions of gain of function research, and Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray (D-WA) had to interject multiple times as their confrontation nearly went out of control.

Watch above, via CSPAN3.

