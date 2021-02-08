Fauci Tells Bret Baier Masks Can Start Coming Off When ‘The Level of Virus Is So Low, It’s Not a Threat at All’

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday he was not certain when he would support ending requirements for Americans to wear face coverings, but said it was “conceivable” that he might support rolling back some “public health measures” by late fall.

“Is there going to be a time when we are going to have no masks?” Fox News’ Bret Baier asked Fauci in an evening interview. “When is that time? If you had to guess — going to a sports game, going to a theater, going to a concert without a mask?”

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief replied, “That will really be dependent upon how we get the level of the virus in the community down. If we can get — and I have used this as an estimate, it is not definitive — if we can get 70 to 85 percent of the population vaccinated, and get to what we would hope would be to a degree of herd immunity which really is an umbrella or a veil of protection… where the level of virus is so low it’s not a threat at all, then at that point, you can start thinking in terms of not having to have a uniform wearing of masks.

“But we’re certainly not near there yet,” he added. “When do I think that would occur? It’s very difficult to predict, Bret, but if everything falls into the right place and we get this under control, it is conceivable that you might be able to pull back a bit on some of the public health measures as we get into the late fall of this year. But there’s no guarantee of that.”

Fauci, who infamously said at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March that was “no reason to be walking around with a mask,” began calling on Americans to wear face coverings in subsequent months. In January, he advised that Americans begin wearing two masks, telling NBC News in an interview, “If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective. That’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95.”

Some jurisdictions have nonetheless begun to ease up on mask regulations, including Iowa, where Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) this month eliminated rules requiring that masks be worn, in addition to terminating limits on the number of people who could gather in bars and restaurants.

Watch above via Fox News.

