Frank Figliuzzi is a former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence for the FBI and a frequent contributor to legal issues for MSNBC and NBC News. During a hit with Brian Williams Tuesday evening, Figliuzzi offered stark commentary over Attorney General William Barr over the issue of Ukraine’s possible interference in the 2016 general election.

AG Barr sat down with Pete Williams on Tuesday and undermined the findings of the Inspector General report and called out the media reporting in a manner that has caused concern and outrage from many legal experts. But in this clip, Figliuzzi took issue with Barr’s comments over Ukraine.

Williams introduced the portion of the interview in which Barr was asked if he was “concerned that Ukraine has a missing server from the Hillary Clinton emails?” Barr replied “fortunately, I haven’t gotten into the Ukraine thing yet. I don’t know.” Pete Williams then followed up with

“What about the allegation that it was the Ukrainians who meddled in the election, not the Russians? Are you satisfied that’s not the case?”

Barr answered that he was confident that the “Russians attempted to interfere in the election. I don’t know about the Ukrainians. I haven’t even looked into it, frankly.”

Back on set, Figliuzze revealed what worried him most about that interview by saying “the Attorney general is lying to the American people about this.” He then added “don’t forget, he is the overseer of the FBI. He has all the clearances necessary. He knows the FBI and the U.S. Intelligence community have absolutely debunked the theory that Ukraine meddled in our election so for him to sit there and say, ‘I haven’t looked into it yet, I don’t know about that yet,’ I think the legal term is horse manure.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]