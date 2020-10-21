FBI Director Christopher Wray warned the country about election disinformation at Wednesday night’s press conference warning about attempts at interference from Iran and Russia.

DNI John Ratcliffe announced that Iran and Russia obtained voter registration data and that Iran specifically sent out e-mails threatening Democratic voters — emails supposedly from the Proud Boys.

Wray said, “We’re working closely with our intelligence community partners, as well as our other federal, state, and local partners to share information, bolster security, and identify and disrupt any threats.”

“We are not going to tolerate foreign interference in our elections or any criminal activity that threatens the sanctity of your vote or undermines public confidence in the outcome of the election. When we see indications of foreign interference or federal election crimes, we are going to aggressively investigate and work with our partners to take appropriate action,” Wray continued.

He emphasized that all Americans “should be confident that your vote counts” and warned that “early, unverified claims to the contrary should be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism.”

“We encourage everyone to seek voting information from reliable sources, namely your state election officials, and to be thoughtful, careful, and discerning consumers of information online.”

