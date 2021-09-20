FBI Searches Brian Laundrie’s Home After Discovery of Remains Believed to Be Gabby Petito

FBI officers searched the Florida home where Brian Laundrie lived with his parents on Monday morning, after human remains were found in Wyoming believed to be missing woman Gabby Petito.

Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been a person of interest to law enforcement since he returned from a cross-country trip the pair were on without Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department announced on Sunday that they found a body “consistent with the description” of Petito in a Wyoming national forest.

Laundrie has since gone missing, and on Monday, police swarmed the house where he lived with his parents. CNN’s Leyla Santiago was on the scene as she reported that authorities have gone inside the home and are conducting a search.

Laundrie’s parents — who say they have not seen their son since last Tuesday — were seen being removed from the home.

Watch above, via CNN.

