‘F*ck You’: Geraldo Rips David Frum for Claiming Fox News Supports Russia’s War on Ukraine

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera took exception to a Monday night tweet by David Frum, who claimed the network is supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Using this premise, The Atlantic writer attempted to shame Fox News employees.

I'm trying to recall a single instance of a resignation of conscience at Fox News over the network's support for Putin's war. Marina Ovsyannikova risked life and liberty to tell her viewers the truth. Is there one wealthy Fox director or employee willing to forgo a single check? — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 22, 2022

Frum invoked Marina Ovsyannikova, the former Russian state TV employee who famously crashed a live broadcast while holding a sign reading, “NO WAR.” In Russian she told viewers, “No war, stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they’re lying to you.”

She was detained and appeared in court over the incident, but has continued to speak out against the war.

The tweet apparently irked Rivera, a cohost on The Five.

Fuck you. You don’t know me. Do you even have a job? https://t.co/zOkwsFTF1O — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 22, 2022

“Fuck you,” Rivera responded. “You don’t know me. Do you even have a job?”

Frum’s claim that the network supports Putin’s invasion is unfounded. Numerous Fox News hosts, including Rivera, Jesse Watters, and Sean Hannity have vocally supported sending military aid to Ukraine. Others, such as Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, meanwhile, have suggested the matter is a European affair the U.S. should be cautious about getting involved in, if at all. Neither has condoned Russia’s invasion of the country.

Occasionally, retired U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor has appeared on Fox News to make the odd case that Russian President Vladimir Putin should “absolutely” be allowed take the parts of Ukraine that he wants. Macgregor has also said Russian forces have been “too gentle” in Ukraine.

However, Frum’s claim that Fox News supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is false.

