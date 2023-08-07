‘F*cking Crazy!’ Joe Rogan Becomes a Fox News Favorite, Cited Twice In One Hour to Defend Trump and Trash Biden

Fox News’s Martha MacCallum played two separate clips from Joe Rogan’s popular podcast on Monday while discussing accusations of corruption against President Joe Biden.

“Joe Rogan calling out the mainstream media, accusing them of ignoring the investigations of President Biden and his son Hunter. Watch this,” MacCallum said to introduce the segment.

“Joe Biden’s been a goof his whole f*cking career. He’s always been a goof. He’s always been, he’s been caught lying so many times, he’s so full of sh*t. There’s so much evidence that he’s corrupt. Just undeniable evidence of corruption and the stuff with him and his son and the fact that they that mainstream news is ignoring this, except for right-wing media is f*cking crazy,” Rogan says in the clip with Fox bleeping out his multiple expletives.

After a back-and-forth slamming Biden with former Trump press secretary turned Fox host Kayleigh McEnany, MacCallum played another clip of Rogan.

“One more Joe Rogan calling out the unequal treatment of the curiosity and investigation into the former president and the president. Watch,” she said introducing the clip.

“These are like the actions of a banana republic. You take your political rival and you arrest him, and specifically, you charge him with things that you’re f*cking guilty of. Like the the the documents, Like the classified documents. Biden’s guilty of the exact same issue,” Rogan says in the clip.

Notably, Biden is still under investigation by a special counsel and the GOP-led House into his retention of classified documents. The DOJ did not proceed in investigating or charging former Vice President Mike Pence for retaining classified material as he voluntarily turned over the documents and cooperated with authorities. Former President Donald Trump had classified materials seized from his property after his lawyers submitted a certified letter to authorities claiming Trump had already turned over all documents in his possession, which turned out to be false.

“I mean, it strikes me that if the FBI and the DOJ want to restore their integrity and credibility in the eyes of so many Americans who have said in poll after poll that they’ve lost confidence in them, they need to prove to the American public in many ways that they are have seriously investigated these issues,” MacCallum said after playing Rogan.



