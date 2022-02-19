‘F*cking Liars!’ Canadian Convoy Protesters Invade MSNBC Live Report Yelling ‘FREEDOM’ at Top of Lungs

Police in Ottawa cracked down even harder on the “freedom convoy” protests paralyzing the city’s streets on Friday and Saturday, sending in mounted officers as well as bringing out tear gas and donning batons and helmets on Saturday. But as one MSNBC reporter found out things aren’t shutting down quite as thoroughly as Justin Trudeau‘s emergency-empowered government would like.

Yasmin Vossoughian turned to news from Canada on Saturday, saying that the “besieged” city was “aggressively pushing back” against protesters, and calling it a “focus of Fox News and right-wing media.”

She brought in CTV reporter Glen McGregor who was on the street in Ottawa, calling the new moves by police “aggressive escalation” and asking him, “do you think this is the end of demonstrations? Because it seems like things are really going on behind you even still.”

“Yep,” said McGregor as loud crowd noise broke out behind him. He was quiet a few seconds, either due to time delay in speaking to MSNBC or just allowing some of the yelling to continue.

As various people came in and out of the shot, you could hear some of what the protesters were saying, including one woman’s voice shouting “you say everyone here is violent. No, it’s the cops.”

“Tell the about Justin Trudeau,” the voice continued, “who’s his daddy, huh?”

“Yeah, this is a feature of these demonstrations, Yasmin, that we haven’t seen in Canada a whole lot,” McGregor said. I know the MAGA movement in the United States we’ve seen a lot of this kind of thing. But protesters, now they see their occupation of the city coming to an end after three weeks, increasingly turning their anger against journalists. Seeing a lot of our colleagues up here covering these, these protests being harassed, screamed at, as you can hear here.”

As he was saying this the voices in the background got louder and louder as protesters broke into a chorus of boos and began to shout “FREEDOM” as loud as they could during the live shot.

“This is the one thing, Yasmin, that unites these groups that’ve been protesting here in Ottawa for the last three weeks is the way they feel about the media, and they are venting it loudly and often as you can tell,” he said. “So we are – apologize, we’re not gonna be the kinder gentler Canada you may be used to seeing.”

As he finished that last sentence you could hear one protester very loudly shout, “Fucking liars!” at the news crew.

The aggressive posture taken by Ottawa police has resulted in not only lots of new reporting from CNN and MSNBC, both of which have criticized Fox News for covering the convoy protests, but also in the hashtag “#TrudeauTyranny” that topped trending topics for several hours on Twitter Saturday.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

UPDATE: Glen McGregor uploaded the extended footage to his Twitter account, in which you can hear additional comments directed at him and his crew including someone saying “fucking sleazebags.” McGregor says they were “spit at” and that some called them Nazis.

I was doing a live hit with @MSNBC this afternoon when our crew was mobbed. One guy actually spit at us, others called us Nazis. MSNBC had to cut it off almost after it began. Then they chased us down the street to our bureau. pic.twitter.com/K21NIHgGCS — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) February 19, 2022

