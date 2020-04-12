Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said the United States might be about to reach it peak in coronavirus cases, though he was open-ended on whether America can expect a return to normalcy starting next month.

ABC’s Martha Raddatz asked Hahn on Easter Sunday if the latest projections mean that the worst of the pandemic is over for the country. “We’re very close to the peak,” Hahn answered before adding the caveat that “this has been a really fast-moving outbreak, so we really have to take this day by day.”

Raddatz continued by asking Hahn if the country would face a “big risk” if President Donald Trump pushes for an end to nationwide lockdowns on May 1 in order to get the economy moving again. The ABC host asked this while alluding to health experts who’ve warned that there could be a rebound in Covid-19 cases if social distancing guidelines are ended too soon.

“Those are obviously the issues that are going into the assessment of when is the right time to go back,” said Hahn. “I have heard from friends and colleagues around the world that people really do want to get back to a more normal life than what we have had the last several weeks. But we’ve gotta get the data as it comes in, we have to look at what we know about this illness, what’s happened in other countries and put them into the situation.”

“Given what you know, is May 1 a good target when you look at it now?” Raddatz asked.

“It is a target and obviously we’re hopeful about that target but I think it’s just too early to be able to tell that,” Hahn answered. “We see light at the end of the tunnel…That gives me great hope. But I think it’s just too early for us to say whether May 1st is that date, but more to come on that as we learn more information and our planning proceeds.”

Watch above, via ABC.

