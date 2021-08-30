Establishments that sell the horse dewormer ivermectin have been reporting that some customers have been purchasing the drug for their personal use in an effort to treat or prevent Covid-19. Although there is scant evidence that ivermectin is an effective Covid treatment, some conservative pundits have touted the drug as a possible silver bullet against the virus. Some listeners have taken heed.

But one feed store in Las Vegas is now requiring customers who seek to purchase the dewormer to present a photo of themselves with a horse. V&V Tack and Feed is currently sold out of ivermectin, and manager Shelley Smith said some of the customers are looking to take the drug themselves. She spoke of one recent encounter she had with a patron.

“He told me that his wife wanted him to be on the ‘Ivermectin plan,'” Smith said. “I immediately brought him over here because at that time, I had this sign hung up, and I told him this isn’t safe for you to take. And he says, ‘Well, we’ve been taking it, and my only side effect is I can’t see in the morning.’ That’s a big side effect, so I mean, you probably shouldn’t take it.”

The sign Smith referred to is featured prominently where the store sells ivermectin. It informs customers that it is not safe to eat medicine intended for horses.

Apparently, the sign wasn’t much of a deterrent, which is why the store now requires would-be purchasers of ivermectin to show a photo of them and their horse. “Ivermectin will only be sold to horse owners,” the sign reads. “*Must show pic of you and your horse.*”

“I don’t want people taking Ivermectin horse wormer because it’s horse wormer,” Smith said. “You need to prove to me that you have a horse in order for me to sell you this product because you should not be taking this product. This is not for humans to take. This is to treat parasites in horses.”

Ivermectin has been used to treat certain parasitic infections in humans, but of course, those doses do not come in the form of horse paste, and the doses are measured for the much smaller body weight of a human.

Watch above via KTNV Las Vegas.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com