‘Feed Your Hubby’: Joy Reid Says GOP, Media Working to ‘Gaslight’ Women Into Caring About Inflation Over Abortion

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Thursday that Republicans and the media are working to “gaslight” women into prioritizing high prices over abortion rights.

The host claimed as polling shows Democrats have failed to take a generic congressional ballot lead in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In the wake of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Democrats gained ground in the RealClearPolitics average.

By September, Democrats enjoyed a half-point lead on the generic ballot. On Thursday, Republicans led by 3.3 points just 19 days before the midterms.

On The ReidOut, the host opined the Republican resurgence is because the party and the media have both succeeded in convincing women that the price of a gallon of milk is more important than bodily autonomy:

The midterm election is now less than three weeks away, and in the final stretch, I have noticed and I don’t know if you have noticed, frankly, this gaslighting of women voters. This message that says, you don’t really care about your right to control your own bodies, dears. It’s the economy, stupid. Republicans certainly want you to think about that and the beltway media is helping push that narrative with headlines touting recent polls some with tiny sample sizes, suggesting Republicans are surging.

Reid showed several polls spelling potential trouble for Democrats and said Republicans and the media are ready to get back to a “pre-Dobbs” mindset.

“I mean, this may be news to Republicans and Fox News reporters,” she added. “But women are part of the economy. Abortion is an economic issue.”

When Reid teased the segment before commercial break, she said, “Got to feed your hubby and the kids that we’re going to make you have, right, gals?”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

