Kellyanne Conway attacked the political press in response to the unflattering details President Donald Trump’s niece is sharing in her upcoming memoir.

Multiple news outlets have obtained copies of Too Much and Never Enough, the new book from psychologist Mary Trump — which is expected to contain a plethora of salacious insights about her uncle. In an interview on Fox News Tuesday, Harris Faulkner asked Conway for her response to an anecdote in which Ms. Trump and her aunt blasted the president’s “blatant racism” and lack of principles.

Conway responded by disputing Mary Trump’s claim that the president and his sister have a negative relationship with each other. After that, she quickly turned to attack the media for taking notice of what the president’s niece has to say.

I believe family matters should be family matters. I think the thin-skinned, troubled, living-in-a-glass-house mainstream media members who think peoples’ families are their business ought to really think thrice the next time they do that.

Ms. Trump’s book comes shortly after former White House national security adviser John Bolton released his own book full of claims about Trump’s impeachable conduct and foreign policy blunders. Conway seemed to touch on that somewhat as she went on to complain “this is like every other book out there.”

“We imbue instant credibility unto anybody, especially those not under oath and writing works of fiction, perhaps, or fiction within a work of fiction, as long as they’re out there to get the president,” Conway said. “I think reporters ought to focus on getting the story and not the president.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]