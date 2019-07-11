9/11 First Responder John Feal threatened two North Carolina Republicans who have refused to commit to vote for a bill that would extend health care coverage for 9/11 survivors and first responders.

“Where’s the camera?” he asked on CNN’s New Day, “Tillis and Burr, I’m coming tomorrow and if you guys aren’t on the bill in North Carolina, there’s going to be a problem. They have over 1,200 people in their state in the World Trade Center health program.”

The House is expected to take up a vote on the bill Friday, and CNN’s John Berman and Alisyn Camerota asked Feal what exactly he would be doing to ensure the bill gets passed.

Feal said that first responders were promised in June that the vote would happen before July 4, and that didn’t happen.

“We have to get it through the House and then to the Senate, as soon as that vote is over, it’ll be in the Senate,” said Feal. “I’ll have people with me. These people have worked so hard. You know, I’m not an advocate. I’m not only a pain in the butt and badassery but I’m also an historian to make sure history is not distorted.”

Camerota asked Feal how exactly he is applying pressure to Congress.

“I let them know I’m threatening them. We’re coming. We’re wearing bells. We’re not hiding anything. These aren’t idle threats. We’ll go to the media, take to social media. We don’t threaten people physically. We threaten them to do their jobs,” said Feal.

Feal said that while his team is watching the House vote, he’ll be going over to the Senate to go after people like Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina. “The American people need to realize that Congress and the Senate work for us.”

Feal said that there are 30 in the Senate and 112 in the House not on the bill. “How dare they not get on this bill because of political affiliation?” he said.

He then credited press coverage for their help in the fight for the Compensation Act. “The fight for Luis Alvarez helped the compensation act, it’s going to get done because of you guys who have been so generous with their time and the American people who have called, tweeted.”

Luis Alvarez was the first responder who gave a moving Congressional testimony while he was in the midst of chemo for stage 4 cancer he received as a result of his work in 9/11. He has since passed.

Watch above via CNN.

