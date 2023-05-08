First Responder Tells CNN Heartbreaking Story of Finding Child Outside Allen Texas Mall Shooting Under Fallen Parent

CNN’s Poppy Harlow held a gut-wrenching interview with a witness to the Allen, TX mall shooting who went into horrific detail about what he saw from the carnage.

Harlow spoke with Steven Spainhouer, who previously spoke with reporters about how he ran to outlet since his son was working at the H&M when a gunman killed eight people and wounded seven others. Spainhouer was emotional as he was asked to recall the scene, starting with how he found a child who survived because he was covered by the body of his mother who died protecting him.

“I started trying to take care of victims. And sadly, the first individual I went to was — and I don’t want to be too graphic — but she was not able to be saved,” he said. “I couldn’t save the second guy, the third guy actually expired while I was trying to do chest compressions.”

Harlow gasped in anguish while listening to Spainhouer, who eventually explained that when he found the child, “there was so much blood on the child I couldn’t tell the sex.” He said that when the cops arrived, he gave the child to them, praising the timeliness of their response to the massacre.

“What you just described, it’s unfathomable,” Harlow reacted. She then heard from Spainhouer about how his son and his colleagues reacted when the store came under attack.

When the interview arrived on the subject of what must be done to prevent further attacks, Harlow acknowledged Spainhouer as a pro-Second Amendment gun owner, even as he called for banning assault weapons and other kinds of gun control.

“We can put red flag laws in place. We can limit high-capacity rounds like I found…We can stop putting some of these weapons like M4s and AR-15s in the hands of people that don’t need them,” he said. “I hear our governor talking about mental health issues. We’re always going to have mental health issues. But if we don’t do something about the guns, the people-killing guns, we’re going to continue to have the same thing happen.”

Watch above via CNN.

