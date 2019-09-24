<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Movie Twitter is absolutely losing it over the release of a splashy trailer for a film which has been the subject of Oscar talk.

On Tuesday morning, A24 Films dropped the first look at Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler. The film — directed by Benny and Josh Safdie — centers on Sandler as a jeweler who racks up serious gambling debt and tries to scam his way out.

With an early 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes after a high-profile bow at the Toronto Film Festival, and strong reviews from major industry publications, the movie is thought to be a serious Oscar contender. Tuesday’s trailer seemed to grow that buzz.

this is gonna be the best movie i’ve ever seen https://t.co/yHQOK00InE — Jack Hamilton (@jack_hamilton) September 24, 2019

the Uncut Gems trailer is really doing it for me — Alexandra Schwartz (@Alex_Lily) September 24, 2019

Will I spend my life savings on Uncut Gems? pic.twitter.com/xVtBuMr0o2 — Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) September 24, 2019

Uncut Gems comes out Dec. 13 and I will be at the first screening. Guaranteed. https://t.co/fWH3Gw7zyh — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) September 24, 2019

According to my timeline, the only two stories in the world right now are Ukraine and the Uncut Gems trailer. Sounds about right. — Mark Lisanti (@marklisanti) September 24, 2019

twitter watching the UNCUT GEMS trailer pic.twitter.com/boFmf7i1nk — David Sims (@davidlsims) September 24, 2019

Vibrating with excitement as I prepare to watch the Uncut Gems trailer for a third time — noah kulwin (@nkulw) September 24, 2019

UNCUT GEMS: Crazy Sandman, grimy New York, the usual Safdie energy, drugs!!, jewels!!, etc etc, yeah yeah, but more of you need to start yapping about the full-force breakout work of newbie Julia Fox. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) September 24, 2019

The Safdie Brothers are going to get Adam Sandler an Oscar and I am here for it https://t.co/TxAjM0v4QK — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 24, 2019

Adam Sandler looks more alive and engaged in Uncut Gems than he has in years. This movie is great. pic.twitter.com/AZw8wOm26w — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) September 24, 2019

Uncut Gems looks amazing. Where has this Adam Sandler been his whole career he could have been acting this entire time instead of inflicting things like ‘Big Daddy’ on everyone https://t.co/UM56myn9ED — stephanie tinsley (@AgentTinsley) September 24, 2019

we’re just a few months away from Academy Award nominee Adam Sandler, get hyped https://t.co/PX4NikiNgW — Mark Berman (@markberman) September 24, 2019

Take. My. Money. Sandler for the win. https://t.co/q36IO9DxJA — Jameson Brown (@JamesonGBrown) September 24, 2019

Beyond its perceived quality, the film’s unusual casting — featuring celebrities who aren’t actors playing versions of themselves or characters tailored around their personalities — has increased anticipation for the film. Retired NBA star Kevin Garnett, notably, has fourth billing in the film and plays a central role. So too does musician The Weeknd and artist Julia Fox.

But the casting that has drawn the most social media buzz — the one that stamps this Manhattan-set film as truly authentic — is that of famed New York sports radio host Mike Francesa. In the film, Francesa — known for his authoritative, donnish proclamations on all things sport — plays a bookie who takes Sandler’s bets. And in the trailer, Francesa — true to type — has an opinion on Sandler’s wager.

“That’s the dumbest fucking bet I ever heard of,” Francesa said.

Let the Mike Francesa Oscar campaign begin:

The exact moment I hit pause on the UNCUT GEMS trailer because I was sold: Mike Francesca acting — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) September 24, 2019

Can we get Mike Francesa an Oscar? — Perry Bogard (@Yelix) September 24, 2019

“That’s the dumbest fucking bet I’ve ever heard of.” Give Francesa every Oscar — no other contenders need campaign https://t.co/NRcgIDPRMQ — Christopher Rosen (@chrisjrosen) September 24, 2019

My life is now divided into two parts: The time before I saw Mike Francesa curse at a goateed Adam Sandler in a movie trailer, and the time after. — Greg Thompson (@gregthompson27) September 24, 2019

MIKE FRANCESA IS READY FOR HIS CLOSE UP, FIRST TIME LONG TIME https://t.co/IpLIrDPEwr — Anthony DeRosa🗽 (@Anthony) September 24, 2019

Mike Francesa for Best Supporting Actah https://t.co/6R9i5pTPxO — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) September 24, 2019

Watch above, via A24.

