First Trailer for Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems Drums Up Oscar Buzz, Sets Social Media Ablaze

By Joe DePaoloSep 24th, 2019, 10:51 am

Movie Twitter is absolutely losing it over the release of a splashy trailer for a film which has been the subject of Oscar talk.

On Tuesday morning, A24 Films dropped the first look at Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler. The film — directed by Benny and Josh Safdie — centers on Sandler as a jeweler who racks up serious gambling debt and tries to scam his way out.

With an early 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes after a high-profile bow at the Toronto Film Festival, and strong reviews from major industry publications, the movie is thought to be a serious Oscar contender. Tuesday’s trailer seemed to grow that buzz.

Beyond its perceived quality, the film’s unusual casting — featuring celebrities who aren’t actors playing versions of themselves or characters tailored around their personalities — has increased anticipation for the film. Retired NBA star Kevin Garnett, notably, has fourth billing in the film and plays a central role. So too does musician The Weeknd and artist Julia Fox.

But the casting that has drawn the most social media buzz — the one that stamps this Manhattan-set film as truly authentic — is that of famed New York sports radio host Mike Francesa. In the film, Francesa — known for his authoritative, donnish proclamations on all things sport — plays a bookie who takes Sandler’s bets. And in the trailer, Francesa — true to type — has an opinion on Sandler’s wager.

“That’s the dumbest fucking bet I ever heard of,” Francesa said.

Let the Mike Francesa Oscar campaign begin:

Watch above, via A24.

