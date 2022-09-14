‘Flat-Out Obstruction of Justice’: Scarborough Points to ‘Obvious’ Charge Trump May Face After Unsealed Mar-a-Lago Affidavit

Joe Scarborough argued that Donald Trump could be charged with obstruction of justice based on all of the evidence against him while he was keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

On Wednesday, Morning Joe discussed the partial unsealing of the affidavit that the FBI used to authorize their search warrant to find the top secret documents at the former president’s estate. The Associated Press’s report on the affidavit says that the FBI “obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago,” and that footage likely pertains to the 50 to 55 boxes of records that were being kept in Mar-a-Lago’s storage room.

“The footage could be an important piece of the investigation, including as agents evaluate whether anyone has sought to obstruct the probe,” the AP reported. “The Justice Department has said in a separate filing that it has “developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

Tom Winter broke this down on Morning Joe by reviewing the timeline for how the Justice Department sought the surveillance footage around the storage area. Willie Geist asked Winter if the DOJ might pursue an “obstruction” charge because “the National Archives asked for more than a year, and even when the FBI went in to get what they needed, they couldn’t get it all because the Trump team wouldn’t hand it over.”

“I think that was one of the key revelations from yesterday’s filings,” Winter responded before pointing out that classified documents were also found inside Trump’s office. Scarborough expanded on that by saying, “based on the fact pattern out there in the press and all sides have admitted to, one charge, potential charge really does seem more obvious than others even right now, and that is flat-out obstruction of justice.”

“Lying, claiming that you have given back all the top-secret documents and all the documents that Trump had stolen from the White House, a government building, and taken down to Mar-a-Lago. They just lied about it and lied to the FBI about it,” Scarborough continued. “Again, let’s just keep it to the standard of no man is above the law. Anybody else would have been in jail for doing that. It’s that simple.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

