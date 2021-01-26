Florida Paramedic Arrested for Stealing Doses of the Coronavirus Vaccine From Other First Responders

Joshua Colon, a fire rescue paramedic and a training officer in Florida, was arrested Monday for stealing vials of the Moderna vaccine from a Polk County hospital.

Colon now faces charges of forgery, uttering a false instrument, forging medical records, misconduct, criminal use of a personal ID, and creating a fictional personal ID, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times.

Reporting on the vaccine rollout plan in Florida, MSNBC’s Kerry Sanders added that Colon was “allegedly working with a captain to steal three doses of the vaccine for the captain’s mother.”

Sanders added that authorities claimed to only have Colon in custody and that the Captain is expected to be brought into custody later on Tuesday.

“That paramedic was last year’s paramedic of the year in Polk County,” Sanders added of Colon, predicting that the shortage of doses is creating tension in the state.

Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press conference that their investigation into Colon began after a battalion chief noticed that there were discrepancies in his paperwork after he was assigned to vaccinate fellow first responders.

“The bottom line is, Joshua tried to cover for the captain,” Judd added of Colon. “Joshua set up the circumstance for the vaccines to have been stolen. Had Joshua simply gone to his boss right then, he’d have been the hero. Instead, he started falsifying paperwork, making up people who didn’t exist to cover it up.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]