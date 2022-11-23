Florida Rep. Says Biden’s Only Border Action Has Been to ‘Facilitate the Trafficking of Children and Drugs’

Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said Tuesday that the only thing President Joe Biden‘s administration has accomplished on the southern border is facilitating the “trafficking of children and drugs.”

Rep. Cammack, who just won reelection in her state’s red wave, spoke with guest host Julie Banderas on FNC’s The Faulkner Focus about the GOP’s presser from the southern border this week, during which Rep. Kevin McCarthy said the GOP will be holding hearings at the border to force Democrats to face the issue.

“You accompanied McCarthy on this border trip. He says that when the GOP takes a majority, he wants to hold these hearings literally right there on the border to force Democrats to go there,” said Banderas. “What do you say to the White House calling this a publicity stunt?”

“It’s absolutely absurd coming from an administration that they have done absolutely nothing but facilitate the trafficking of children and drugs across our southern border,” Cammack furiously replied.

She argued that the Republicans are putting out plans and solutions, while the Democrats are simply obstructing and ‘have no plan,” and added that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to have votes on any potential fixes.

“They have done absolutely nothing and now they’re going to reap what they sow,” said Rep. Cammack.

Banderas enthusiastically agreed with an emphatic, “absolutely!”

Watch the clip above via Fox News Channel.

