Fmr Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal: Barr ‘Sullied His Reputation and His Legacy’

As Lawrence O’Donnell‘s panel talked over the new reporting on Robert Mueller and AG Bill Barr, former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal said all this is a serious blow to Barr’s reputation.

O’Donnell asked about potential tactics Democrats can pursue on the subpoena process to make it “move more quickly.” Katyal said they can “have expedited proceedings in court if the administration decides to try and block people from testifying and the like.”

If “we don’t launch investigations and subpoena people right away,” he argued, it suggests we’re “too afraid to get at the truth.”

He went on to say there’s now a “damning historical record” on Barr:

“I used to walk down the Justice Department on the fifth floor and see all those portraits of legendary attorneys general, Griffin Bell and Robert Jackson and people like that. Bill Barr will not be like that. There is no chance anymore. He has fundamentally sullied his reputation and his legacy with the way he’s acted, and, you know, in the history books these folks will go down for what they are.”

