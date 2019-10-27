CBS News national security contributor Michael Morell, former CIA deputy director in the Obama administration, criticized President Donald Trump for some of his comments in announcing the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Anchor Margaret Brennan noted how “extraordinary” it was for the president to go into so much deail, asking, “Is it dangerous to have so much revealed?”

Morell started by saying “this is a great day” and crediting Trump for making the right call. But he said the president’s press conference bothered him:

“It bothered me a little bit some of what the president did in providing detail about taking back to the United States pieces of Baghdadi’s body. It bothered me a little bit hearing the president talk about some of that Syrian oil being ours. That’s what inspires some extremists. You know, the oil comments, Margaret, really validate — at least it sounds like it validates 40 to 50 years of conspiracy theories about what American foreign policy is all about, and it’s not. A great, great day, but I think the president could have handled the press conference a little bit better.”

Ret. Admiral James Winnefeld, former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said with respect to operational details, “I didn’t see anything that the president said that was of concern to me.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

