William Cohen, former Secretary of Defense and Republican senator, went off on the Trump administration Tuesday night for comments from current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Days after the 2020 election was called for Joe Biden, Pompeo remarked that “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” He declined to say he was joking when asked about that, and the comments ended up being praised by President Donald Trump, who is insisting he will win the election and making baseless claims about the election.

As Don Lemon spoke with Cohen Tuesday night, he asked for his reaction to Pompeo “refusing today to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory.”

Cohen said, “My reaction is the way they are conducting themselves is more akin to a dictatorship than a democracy.”

“I think the State Department has been politicized just like the DOD has tried to be politicized, and what we’ve done to undermine the intelligence community and other agencies,” he said. “I think it’s consistent with what has been taking place for four years now.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

