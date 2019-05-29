Robert Mueller indicated in his public remarks today he would rather not testify to Congress, despite the public interest in him doing so, but one former federal prosecutor argued on MSNBC he doesn’t need to.

Glenn Kirschner, an MSNBC legal analyst, made a case to Ari Melber why Mueller doesn’t need to testify.

Firstly, he said, “prosecutors don’t testify about what witnesses said.”

Or to put it another way:

“We don’t need Bob Mueller to say, ‘Oh, Don McGahn told us that the president told him to fire special counsel and when he refused, the president told him to lie.’ We need Don McGahn to say that to the American people and to Congress.”

Secondly, Kirshner argued that any congressional appearance from Mueller would become a “circus.” He added that such a forum would mean Mueller gets questions about “Hillary Clinton’s emails.”

He again emphasized, “We need the witnesses.”

