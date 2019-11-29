Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent said on CNN yesterday that Republicans are clearly more frustrated about President Donald Trump’s behavior in private than they let on.

CNN’s Ana Cabrera asked if he would vote to impeach the president if he was still in the House.

Dent said, “Based on the facts as I understand them now, I do think this rises to the level of impeachment, I would probably support it.”

He did add that the Democrats shouldn’t be rushing on this and should wait until they hear from key witnesses like John Bolton.

As for his former Republican colleagues, Dent said, “There’s no question, having spoken to many of them privately, they’re absolutely disgusted and exhausted by the president’s behavior. They resent being put in this position all the time.”

He brought up when the White House had announced holding the G7 at Doral, before reversing, and remarked that “those types of head-exploding moments are just infuriating these members.”

Cabrera asked, “But where is the courage?”

Dent noted how worried Republicans are about the base and said, “I would argue to many of them your legacy is more important than the next election.”

