Fmr GOP Rep. Says Liz Cheney Has the Silent Backing of Many House Republicans: They ‘Quietly Encourage Her’ to Speak Out

Former Congressman Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) said on MSNBC Monday that there are a number of House Republicans backing Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) — but won’t exactly support her publicly.

The former president tried Monday to play a silly game of “I’m Rubber You’re Glue” with the “big lie” language regarding conspiracies he and others have pushed about the 2020 election. Cheney indirectly condemned Trump and said anyone pushing the actual big lie is “turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Curbelo said on MSNBC, “There are a lot of rank-and-file Republicans who worry that there is going to be another flare-up having to do with Liz Cheney. There’s talk that there’s going to be another vote to have her removed and that this time the leadership, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, while they might not be out in front, might actually quietly support that or let it happen, so to speak.”

He added that it would be a “difficult decision” for McCarthy because Cheney “does have a strong group of ardent supporters in the House Republican conference.”

“People who really value her leadership, who — maybe not out loud — but quietly encourage her to continue speaking the truth, to pushing back against the former president.”

“If McCarthy is perceived to be behind any effort to remove Liz Cheney or to hurt her, that could, of course, cost him votes in 2023 if he does have the opportunity to become Speaker of the House, which a lot of prognosticators think Republicans have a pretty decent chance of,” Curbelo added. “This is a difficult situation for Kevin McCarthy.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

