Fmr GOP Senator, Defense Secretary Decries Republicans Downplaying Jan 6: ‘Trying to Perform a Frontal Lobotomy on the American People’

Former Republican Senator and Defense Secretary William Cohen described GOP officials downplaying the January 6th insurrection as “trying to perform a frontal lobotomy on the American people.”

“I spent nearly a quarter of a century on Capitol Hill and I was able to work with Republicans, Democrats, those who were Independents, and all of them had a respect for the institution. To see what is taking place now is shameful and shameless and those members who are trying to say no big deal on January 6th, they’re trying to perform a frontal lobotomy on the American people, a side effect which is mental dullness.”

He told Anderson Cooper he thought his party was being hypocritical for claiming to support the rule of law with this reaction to January 6th. “When you abandon the rule of law,” he said, “when the government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for the rule of law, it invites anarchy.”

Recounting the day, Cohen said, “There were no ‘blue lives matter’ signs coming up that day on the part of members of Congress who normally are waving that flag to say in opposition to Black Lives Matter.”

Cohen also had strong words of support for Rep. Liz Cheney after her ousting from GOP House leadership, “What Liz Cheney is doing is not only trying to save the Republican party, she’s trying to save the country.” He continued by praising her challenge to former President Donald Trump directly and her refusal to join the “liar’s club.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]