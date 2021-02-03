Former Senator John Danforth (R- Missouri) said on Wednesday that the Senate should convict Donald Trump in the impeachment trial set to begin in mere days.

Danforth told PBS’ Judy Woodruff, “If what he did doesn’t warrant conviction, what does?”

.@JudyWoodruff: Should former President Trump be convicted by the Senate in this upcoming impeachment trial? Fmr. Sen. Danforth: "Yes, absolutely he should. If what he did doesn't warrant conviction, what does?" pic.twitter.com/iPC7fen5oj — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) February 3, 2021

In response to questions about whether the trial is even constitutional, he pointed to legal scholars who say it is, before saying the more important question is what the position of the GOP is regarding Trump and “what he did to our country.”

“Anything other than a strong vote of conviction by Republicans is going to be viewed, rightly so, as condoning Trump,” he added.

Woodruff noted what many Republican senators have said dismissing the trial thus far. Danforth said they’re just “looking for some reason to duck the vote” and avoid condemning the former president.

“I don’t think we can afford to do that anymore,” Danforth said, asking if Trump will be defining the GOP for the foreseeable future.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]