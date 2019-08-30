Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper came to James Comey‘s defense today after yesterday’s release of the DOJ OIG report on the former FBI director.

Comey was not charged, and the report says there’s no evidence her or his attorneys released classified information in his memos to the media, but the report found he was in violation of FBI policy and “set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees — and the many thousands more former FBI employees — who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information.”

Clapper, a CNN national security analyst, spoke with Brianna Keilar this afternoon. She asked, “Without these memos, the Mueller investigation may not have happened, right? And yet Comey broke policy to make sure that this investigation did happen. How do you reconcile that?”

Clapper said, “I think he did what he thought was the right thing. I don’t take issue with what the Department of Justice inspector general said. Yeah, it violated the standard protocols and procedures of the FBI. I don’t think there’s a rulebook, though, for this extraordinary situation involving potential — I emphasize potential — criminality of a president.”

He said that “one man’s leaker is another man’s whistleblower” and that what Comey did was whistleblowing and drawing attention to important information.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com