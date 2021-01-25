Olivia Troye, who was an advisor to Mike Pence on the Trump White House coronavirus task force, claimed on MSNBC Monday night she was told to “spy” on Dr. Deborah Birx.

Chris Hayes asked Troye about Birx’s recent interview saying she “always” thought about resigning and that Donald Trump was being fed “parallel data” by others that did not comport with the facts of the pandemic.

There’s been criticism of Birx — with CNN’s Brianna Keilar saying the interview was part of a “reputation rehab tour” — but Troye defended her and said, “I certainly saw the things she faced internally. She faced very challenging situations.”

“I shared an office with her for a while, and I’m the person that actually was brought into a room some point at some point when she first started and she was coming into a no-win situation and even more so than I think she even realized,” Troye said, “because I was told that I was to watch her. That she was not to be trusted because she was a Matt Pottinger hire.”

Troye said at the time she was stunned at being asked “to spy on this woman that I’m sharing an office with who is on our team when we know this pandemic is about to be out of control.”

Regarding what Birx said about parallel data being fed to Trump, Troye said Birx confronted her to find out who created those graphs.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]