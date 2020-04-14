Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright called out China for their lack of transparency on the coronavirus in an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, arguing that now is the time to “press” the country on “a whole series of issues we need to cooperate on.”

Albright served as Secretary of State from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton.

Fox News anchor Dana Perino began by asking, “You were a secretary of state, a U.N. ambassador. I know you might have different approaches to this administration, but, from your diplomatic expertise, what do you think the United States should do to deal with China going forward?”

“Well, first of all, I think that China really does bear responsibility for a lot of the problems at the beginning, not having revealed any information, lack of transparency,” Albright responded.

“ And that is something that we have to deal with because I think that it really did harm the whole situation, and them also kind of trying to blame us for some things,” she continued. “ But the bottom line, Dana, is that I think we need to figure out how to press them now on a whole series of issues that we need to cooperate on, some on the supply chains, some on the way that we’re going to have to deal internationally with this,” Albright stated.

“And the difficulty, I think, of being a diplomat and the trade itself is that you have to figure out how to compete with countries, tell it like it is, and at the same time try to find areas where you can cooperate, especially in the kind of a world that we live in now.”

The former secretary of state proceeded to call out China for their “lack of information at the beginning” stages of the pandemic.

“But they are not going to avoid responsibility for this, their lack of information at the beginning and still their lack of transparency,” she added. “But I think we now need to figure out how to solve some of the current problems that we’re having in terms of supply chain issues and dealing with this globally.”

Asked about President Donald Trump floating the idea of halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) Albright stated, “I wouldn’t consider pulling funding, because I know, from the difficulties — when I was up at the U.N. initially, the Bush administration had not paid up some of the peacekeeping operations.”

“I wouldn’t pull us out of it. I think we need to figure out how much we need to pay. But I think it’s a real mistake, because you have no influence over what you need to do at the U.N. if you are not at the table. And we wouldn’t be at the table,” Albright stated.

Watch above, via Fox News.

