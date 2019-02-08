Fmr US Attorney: ‘Cowardly’ for Whitaker to Avoid Saying Mueller Is Not on a Witch Hunt

Former US attorney and MSNBC contributor Chuck Rosenberg knocked Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker today for his comments at today’s House Judiciary Committee hearing about special counsel Robert Mueller.

Whitaker said he has no reason to believe Mueller is not honest, but he declined to say whether he considers the special counsel is on a “witch hunt,” as President Donald Trump has said.

On MSNBC this afternoon, Nicolle Wallace said Whitaker was twisting into “contortions” to not say it when others like Rod Rosenstein and Christopher Wray have had no problem with.

Rosenberg agreed that Whitaker is a “contortionist” and said it would be very easy for him to say “this is not a witch hunt”:

“Why can’t you say those things? The entire Department of Justice––in fact, much of the nation is watching you today. I don’t know how somebody could be that cowardly. I don’t know how someone could dissemble that much. It really is distressing to me.”

