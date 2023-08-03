‘Form of Russian Roulette’: John Bolton Warns Acquittal or Hung Jury Could Send Trump Back To The White House

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton warned that an acquittal or hung jury in the cases against his former boss Donald Trump could result in him becoming the Republican nominee and taking back the White House.

As the former president prepares to be arraigned in Washington, D.C., over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, Bolton appeared for an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss the political fallout for Trump.

Bolton began the interview by noting that if Trump loses one or more of the legal cases he could be denied the Republican nominee and his political career could crumble; however, he warned that it could go the opposite direction if Trump wins the legal battles.

“But I want to underline what we’re doing. I think it’s the right thing to do, but it is a modified form of Russian roulette,” Bolton told Tapper. “If Trump is convicted and one or both of the federal cases, I think that will turn things upside down. I think he could be denied the Republican nomination. He’d certainly lose the election.”

He added, “But if he is acquitted or a hung jury results, which I think would be understood by most people as being the equivalent of acquittal, I think he would get the Republican nomination and he could quite possibly win the election on the back of that.”

Bolton warned pundits and politicians excited about the indictments that the “risk is real” and that acquittal could “empower” Trump to win the White House.

“The risk is real. And I hear the exuberance. I’ve heard it the last 24 hours,” Bolton said. “The impeachment efforts against Trump failed twice to convict him. And what did what was the consequence of the failure? Emboldeningand empowering Trump. Acquittals here would be even more devastating.”

Watch the full segment above via CNN.

