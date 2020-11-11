Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker baselessly said that “thousands of dead voters voted” in Nevada during a Wednesday interview — a claim which was met with no pushback from Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner.

Whitaker began by noting that there are currently lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona regarding the 2020 election — adding that each ruling will be determined by evidence.

He then made a baseless claim, without any evidence, about voter fraud in Nevada — alleging that thousands of dead people were able to cast their votes.

“We have places like Nevada where thousands of dead voters voted who shouldn’t have. There were other potential illegal votes,” he said. “Each of these needs to be adjudicated to see if it makes a difference in the outcome.”

Former Congressmen Jason Chaffetz made a similar claim during a Fox Business interview with Lou Dobbs — pushing for the FBI to investigate the 3,000 dead people who voted in Nevada.

Although neither cited their source, Whitaker and Chaffetz are presumably referencing a Wall Street Journal piece that claimed the Trump campaign is challenging 3,000 votes in the state.

“When Trump campaign attorneys released a list of 3,000 people who they said voted in Nevada after moving to another state, they said it was evidence of voter fraud in a closely contested battleground state,” the article states. “Military families and Nevada elections officials point to something else: Service members who have legally voted in Nevada after being transferred elsewhere.”

Whitaker also suggested improving the systems in states that are still too close to call, noting that Texas and Florida were able to get their results on Election Day.

“That’s part of the problem here,” he added. “When you get down to small margins, obviously every legal vote matters. If there are illegal votes we need to make sure those don’t skew the margin one way or another.”

Faulkner pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic led to voting delays during this year’s election, but otherwise offered zero pushback regarding Whitaker’s claims on dead voters.

Watch above, via Fox News.

