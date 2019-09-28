Former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power appeared on CNN to both attack the “corruption” of President Donald Trump’s administration, and argued releasing the transcript just further incriminated him.

Power was speaking with CNN anchor Ana Cabrera Saturday on CNN Newsroom, when Cabrera asked her to elaborate on a tweet where she called Trump releasing the transcript a sign of the administration’s “endemic corruption.”

“He and his close advisers have lost the ability to even see what’s incriminating,” Power argued earlier this week.

That @realDonaldTrump thought it a good idea to release this transcript is a staggering testament to the endemic corruption of his administration. He and his close advisers have lost the ability to even see what’s incriminating. https://t.co/eXDJs0uKrZ — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) September 25, 2019

“Here is an example where the president is blatantly extorting a foreign leader, a foreign leader who is governing a country that has been invaded by Russia, a country that interfered in our election previously, and our president is trying to advance his own political welfare rather than look out for an ally,” Power told Cabrera.

“So the fact that people put that transcript out and thought it would be somehow helpful for the president I think just speaks to how accustomed the people around President Trump have become to this pattern of behavior,” Power continued.

Watch above, via CNN.

