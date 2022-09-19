Former BBC Editor Goes Off on Media Coverage of Meghan and Harry: ‘Bitchy and Unpleasant’

Former BBC News Editor Jon Sopel took the British media to task over the tone of their coverage on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sopel joined Chris Jansing, Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur on Monday — as the three MSNBC anchors were in the U.K. for live coverage on the Queen’s state funeral. The conversation revolved around the “family issues” King Charles III will have to deal with after the funeral, including the British royal family’s relationship with Harry and Markle.

Tur noted that Markle has been “the top of headlines in gossip papers and tabloids” while she and her husband have been in Britain to join the royal family during the national period of mourning. Much of the commentary towards Markle and Harry has been exceedingly negative as a reflection of the two’s estranged relationship with the royal family and the damaging accusations they’ve made against the Windsors.

Sobel spoke to this point, saying, “I think some of the coverage about Meghan and Harry has been bitchy and unpleasant.”

“They’ve come over here. What could they do that would’ve been right?” Sobel asked hypothetically. “They’ve answered all the questions that have been asked of them. They’ve had to accept some humiliation, but they do look like they are second tier, sitting in the second row behind other members of the royal family.”

Sobel went on to say he didn’t expect any kind of royal reconciliation, even as he continued to hammer British outlets for using vaguely-identified sources to air venom at Harry and Markle.

Watch above via MSNBC.

