Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a former Bush White House medical advisor, urged both the outgoing and incoming president to get any Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it is granted emergency-use approval by the FDA.

Speaking with CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening, Reiner strongly recommended President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris be among the first in the nation to get inoculated from the coronavirus, as part of the White House protection protocol.

“Erin, if the emergency use authorization for the vaccine is issued, let’s say this Thursday, on December 10th, I would vaccinate the president-elect Thursday evening, December 10th,” Reiner said. “I would vaccinate him right away.”

Reiner then divulged that, after the anthrax mail attacks in late 2001, then-President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney were both vaccinated against that deadly agent.

“So think about it this way. We are under attack by this virus,” Reiner noted. “Don’t forget, with the Pfizer vaccine, you’re not really truly immune until about a week after the boost. So the prime let’s say would come December 10th, the boost three weeks later. About a week after that you’re immune. I want the President-Elect immune by the time he takes office. And that’s just a few days after that month period. So let’s do it now. I would vaccinate him as soon as possible.”

When Burnett asked if President Donald Trump should get the vaccine immediately as well, Reiner agreed.

“I think the president is probably functionally immune for at least three months after his infection,” Reiner explained. “But I would absolutely vaccinate the outgoing president and the outgoing vice president as soon as the vaccine is available. I would do all this publicly. It’s a public service. They’re not jumping the line. They’re showing the public that they have confidence in the vaccine. So I would do that as soon as possible. I would do it by the end of this week.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

