Yet another prominent official in Donald Trump’s administration has resigned his post following the president’s incitement of an insurrectionist mob over his election defeat.

Former White House chief of staff and Northern Ireland envoy Mick Mulvaney gave an interview to CNBC’s Squawk Box where he announced that he is leaving his job. He explained that he contacted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with his decision and said “I can’t do it. I can’t stay here.”

Mulvaney’s departure from the Trump administration follows the exodus of former White House communications director Stephanie Grisham, former White House social secretary Rickie Niceta, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, and Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger. Multiple reports indicate that others are strongly considering their own leave-taking, and Mulvaney said he “wouldn’t be surprised” to see that in the aftermath of the violence at the Capitol Building.

“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with a couple of them, are choosing to stay because they’re concerned the president might put someone in to replace them who could make things even worse,” Mulvaney said. “I can’t stay here, not after yesterday. You can’t look at that yesterday and think I want to be a part of that in any way, shape or form.”

Watch above, via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]