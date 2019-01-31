Former CIA Director John Brennan: Intel Officers Feel ‘Dispirited’ By Trump’s Comments

Former CIA Director John Brennan defended the intelligence community on MSNBC Thursday, after President Donald Trump criticized them for being “extremely passive and naive” when it comes to the relationship between the United States and Iran.

The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

….a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

“They are wrong!” Trump tweeted, adding in another tweet that intelligence officers should perhaps “go back to school!” and learn more about Iran’s nuclear intentions and capabilities.

Brennan said Trump’s insult of intelligence officers is going to backfire on him.

“To publicly rebuke them like that and to disparage them, I think it certainly has made a number of people within the intelligence community give even more support to their leadership for speaking truth to power,” he told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “I think Mr. Trump’s support within those communities probably has taken a hit because it is very dispiriting if the work that you’re doing is not being appreciated.”

He added Trump can “disagree with things, but to say that they have to go back to school? I mean, that was just being so insulting of these great professionals.”

The former CIA director also criticized the President for “rebuking” his own appointees, including National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, FBI Director Christoper Wray, and CIA Director Gina Haspel.

Watch above via MSNBC.

