Former Congresswoman on Fox News: 2020 Democrats Have to Deal With ‘The Virginia Tar Baby’

Former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth said that 2020 Democratic candidates will have to deal with “the Virginia tar baby” on Fox News Saturday.

Discussing the 2020 field on Neil Cavuto‘s show, the former New York Republican said: “They all have the Virginia tar baby to deal with.”

“Excuse me for a second,” said fellow guest Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist, before cracking up with laughter.

Hayworth was referencing the current scandal enveloping Virginia’s government: Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring‘s individual blackface scandals, as well as the sexual assault allegations against Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax.

“Tar baby,” is a term with something of a double meaning that has landed politicians in trouble before (see: Mitt Romney, John McCain). While its benign definition holds the term to refer to a “difficult problem,” a racist interpretation is common. CNN political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson wrote about the phrase’s racist past for the Washington Post.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com