Former FBI Assistant Director: Ivanka Trump ‘Seems to Have Perjured Herself’ With Testimony on Inauguration Committee

Former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi said Monday he believed Ivanka Trump may have “perjured herself” with testimony about her involvement in father’s presidential Inauguration Committee.

Figliuzzi issued the assessment in an evening interview on MSNBC, telling the network’s Nicolle Wallace that news about the involvement the former president’s daughter had with the committee meant she “seems to have perjured herself” when she testified to prosecutors Washington, D.C., “essentially saying, ‘No, I had no role in the inauguration committee.'”

He was referencing a new report by Mother Jones saying documents show Ivanka Trump “testified inaccurately during her deposition.”

“There’s emails and emails with her on them — right down to selecting the menu and the catering and hosting events during the inauguration,” Figliuzzi said. “Let’s add her to the list of friends and family caught up in the toxicity.”

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit last year suing former President Donald Trump’s 2017 Inauguration Committee, alleging that it “coordinated with the Trump family to grossly overpay for services from the Trump International Hotel.” Figliuzzi said the claims about Ivanka Trump’s involvement could contribute to a prosecutorial narrative that “systemic” misconduct took place.

“It actually can go to the approach and strategy to a prosecution and whether you’re looking at an enterprise approach — whether you’re going to claim the entire organization is systemically corrupt, that it exists to commit fraud or fraud is how it does business,” Figliuzzi said. “It makes a difference when you’re deciding to charge corporate officers at an organization if it’s systemic, if they were all in it and coordinated and collaborated together. That helps prosecutors decide whether individuals need to go to prison as well.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com