Anyone looking for encouraging words regarding the ongoing fight with the coronavirus found them on CNBC Monday morning, as former FDA Director Dr. Scott Gottlieb suggested a return to normalcy in the coming months.

Gottlieb appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box and was asked by Andrew Ross Sorkin to opine on recent comments made by Dr. Anthony Fauci. During a Sunday television appearance, Dr. Fauci suggested that everyone will still be wearing masks well into 2022, regardless if we’ve been vaccinated or not.

When asked if he agreed with that assessment, Dr. Gottlieb was clear.

“I don’t think so,” he said. “There might be circumstances where some of us will want to wear masks I don’t think this is going to be linear, too.” He then explained how Dr. Fauci also said he thinks things will be normal by December, but added “I think things will be normal by the spring and summer.”

Gottlieb then explained what he sees as a seasonal effect of the potentially deadly contagion and that when the weather begins to turn cold next Fall and Winter, we will “begin to pull back” as more people will spend time indoors where the pathogen is more readily spread.

Gottlieb worked under the Trump administration and has become well regarded for his clear-eyed assessments on how we were effectively dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch above via CNBC.

