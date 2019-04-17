Former Federal Prosecutor Lists the 5 Key Words to Watch For in the Mueller Report

CNN’s New Day on Wednesday discussed the key buzzwords people should think about when a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report is publicly released tomorrow.

Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig told the panel he expects that there will be five key words people will want to look for in the report right away: “collusion,” “dirt,” “junior,” “McGahn,” and “defer.” Honig explained that he doesn’t expect to see the word “collusion” much since its not a proper legal term, but it would explain what Mueller thinks about the connections between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives in 2016.

“Dirt” and “Junior” would pertain to the infamous Trump Tower meeting where Donald Trump Jr. and several high-ranking members of his father’s campaign met with Russians tied to the Kremlin under the premise of obtaining dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Honig explained:

I’m interested to see what Robert Mueller makes of that. Maybe its not a crime, maybe there’s not proof beyond reasonable doubt to charge it as a crime, but is it a security breach? An abuse of power?…Mueller never interviewed Trump, Jr., he never subpoenaed Trump Jr., but was he a target? Typically, if you have someone who is a target, you don’t subpoena them, but targets usually get charged.”

Honig continued to say that “McGahn” would come up in sections where Mueller makes his determination about Don McGahn, the former White House counsel who would be highly pertinent to whether Trump tried to commit obstruction of justice. In that sense, the details from McGahn’s hours of testimony to Mueller would be able to shed some light on how the special counsel approached that angle.

“Defer,” as Honig explained, would be relevant to questions of whether Mueller intended for Congress or for Attorney General William Barr to make the final determinations about how to act upon his findings.

Watch above, via CNN.

