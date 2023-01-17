Former Federal Prosecutor Nick Ackerman: 5-Year Statute of Limitations Clears Biden of Any Classified Doc Penalties

Former Federal Prosecutor Nick Ackerman argued that President Joe Biden won’t face criminal penalties over his possession of classified documents because he has already cleared the statute of limitations.

Ackerman spoke with NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert on Tuesday. He used much of the conversation to outline the differences between Biden’s documents and those former President Donald Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago. After hearing Ackerman’s comparisons, Bankert asked him what legal consequences Biden may face for having these documents since he was vice president to Barack Obama.

“Well, the long period of time really kind of is outside the statute of limitations for any kind of criminal charge,” Ackerman answered. “The normal criminal statute of limitations here is five years. So unless something else happened in between, there really is no crime to charge.”

The investigation into Biden’s handling of classified material was launched when his lawyers found the documents back in November while they were shutting down the president’s old office, and they alerted the National Archives to the discovery. To this point, Ackerman expressed his shock that the Archives were unaware that these Obama-era documents were unaccounted for years.

I mean, the problem you raise from a 30,000 foot level is absolutely spot-on. I mean, my local library when I was in junior high school did a better job of keeping track of the books that I had to out and made sure I turned them back in. I mean, the real question what does the government do in terms of cataloging what’s giving to people, to presidents, to vice presidents to cabinet members, and what efforts are made when they catalog it to go back and make sure that everything’s turned back in? Why is it that local libraries do a better job than those in the federal government? That’s the part that I think really has to be addressed here in terms of change and some reforms.

