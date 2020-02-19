Former Fox News chief political correspondent Carl Cameron called out President Donald Trump for campaigning to “drain the swamp” in 2016 and then pardoning “swamp monsters” like former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich who have “done damage to the American public.”

After President Trump admitted that he pardoned Blagojevich after seeing the former governor’s wife on Fox News, Cameron said, “It could be a two-way street. These may be people that Trump had seen on the list and decided he wanted them publicized on Fox News, and it may have been people who went to Fox News in order to use the venue in order to get to the president.”

“As you saw, the president himself said, ‘I saw it on the news, I saw it on television,’ and it was, of course, a Fox News interview that that happened. I suppose that’s fair game, but in the greater picture of all of this, this is a man now president who promised as a candidate to drain the swamp,” continued Cameron. “Some of the crimes and some of the commutations and pardons that he’s offered here are for people who have done damage to the American public.”

“Medicare fraud, tax fraud, political corruption by trying to essentially extort money in order to fill Barack Obama’s seat — in the case of Blagojevich,” Cameron listed, adding, “In Illinois, they’ve had like six governors who have gone to jail, but he’s the only who’s gone to jail and been impeached and removed from office.”

“All of these things hurt the American public and hurt our government, and it speaks volumes that those would be the types of things that Trump would just brush away as though there isn’t a long-lasting impact on that,” he noted.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar responded, “So, they’re swamp monsters, right?” to which Cameron confirmed, “Yeah. He’s not draining it, he’s deepening it.”

Watch above via CNN.

