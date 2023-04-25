Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson claimed on Tuesday that the firing of Tucker Carlson (unrelated) from the network would be “meaningless” unless Fox News also underwent change “at the very top” of the company.

In an article for the Daily Beast, Carlson – who sued then-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in 2016, alleging sexual harassment – wrote that it was unclear whether the Tucker Carlson Tonight host’s dismissal signaled “the beginning of a new era” at Fox News or whether it was merely a “grand gesture.”

Carlson argued that the decision to fire Tucker and “any other potential scapegoats” was “meaningless” unless “enormous change” also took place “up and down the organization, including at the very top.”

“We have a long way to go in bringing Fox to justice,” she concluded, adding, however, that the lawsuits against the network from herself, former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, and Dominion Voting Systems allowed the world to see the “dark truths that were allowed to fester behind closed doors.”

Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News on Monday, with the company refusing to explain why. Less than a week prior, Fox News host Dan Bongino also announced that he would be leaving the network after he was unable to come to an agreement with Fox to renew his contract. Some have speculated that other departures at the network could be on the horizon following Fox News’ $787.5 defamation lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems this month.

