Former Fox Producer Claims Network Has Secret Recordings of Rudy Giuliani Admitting He Can’t Prove Voter Fraud

A former Fox News producer who is suing the network alleges the cable news giant has recordings of Rudy Giuliani admitting he cannot prove his allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Abby Grossberg, who was a producer for on-air talent including Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, filed a lawsuit last month claiming Fox News enabled a workplace environment of sexual harassment and misogyny. She claims the network planned to make her and Bartiromo take the fall over its coverage of Dominion Voting Systems after the 2020 election.

Grossberg was fired soon after filing the lawsuit.

In the days and weeks after the election, Fox News hosts and guests – such as Giuliani – falsely claimed or suggested Dominion’s voting machines helped rigged the election against then-President Donald Trump. The company is suing Fox for defamation and is seeking $1.6 billion in damages. Jury selection in the trial begins Thursday.

Fox denies wrongdoing and claims its coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

Grossberg filed amended complaints on Tuesday in which she claims Fox News has recordings of Giuliani and other Trump allies admitting they could not prove their public allegations of voter fraud.

She states in one recording that Giuliani told Bartiromo the Trump team could not demonstrate widespread election rigging, which the former president falsely claimed cost him the contest. Grossberg further alleges the existence of a recording featuring her, Bartiromo, and a “high-ranking advisor to and spokesperson for President Trump and the Trump 2020 presidential campaign.”

The official stated on the recording that “there were in fact no issues” concerning voting machines being rigged in Georgia, according to Grossberg.

If the allegations about the recordings are true, that could prove problematic for Fox in its Dominion case, which some legal experts have said is strong.

In a statement to Mediaite, Fox News said it has fulfilled its obligations.

“Fox has complied with its discovery obligations in the Dominion case,” it read.

